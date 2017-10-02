On a sunny Sunday in downtown St. John's everyone turned a blind eye to speeders on the streets to help raise money for autism.

For the third straight year the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador teamed up with GForce Karting to pull off one of the fastest fundraisers in the province.

"We have 25 registered teams which is the highest we've ever been for the Autism Society," said Lloyd Power, the group's fund development officer.



"We anticipate, based on our success this year, that that will grow next year to make it into an even bigger event."

The event was made possible by GForce Karting. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Working with the city, the Autism Society was able to shut down part of the downtown core to allow the go-karts to race around New Gower Street in front of City Hall.

"We are very proud of it and we are going to build on this," said Power.

"We have the template done now. It required a lot of work and logistics to deal with the city. We put together a comprehensive plan, including traffic control and we are seeing the benefits of that here today."

This year the event saw 25 teams, a new high for the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The event saw 25 teams sign up, with each team of five races having to pay the $500 entrance fee. Among those looking to channel their inner Dominic Toretto was Eilis Baker and her team, the Pop Karts.

"It's a great cause," she said when asked why she signed up.

"It's a beautiful day and we got to have so much fun doing this."

With mayor-elect Danny Breen on hand to watch, and the city on board with the event, the Autism Society hopes to bring the racing back to the streets next year.