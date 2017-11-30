A livestock farmer in western Newfoundland is upset that the province's transportation department won't allow the animal crossing signs he purchased to be installed on the road near his property.

Sam Jesso has a farm in Ship Cove on the Port au Port Peninsula.

His property straddles Route 460, a provincial highway, and he worries that one of his animals could end up on the road.

"I do have a safety concern here. One day there might be a bad accident here and somebody could get hurt or killed or else my animals might get badly hurt or killed," he said.

That's why he decided to spend $500 on special road signs to give motorists advance warning that his cows, sheep, ducks and other animals could be in their way.

These are some of the signs Jesso bought, hoping the province would install them, but he's been told they are not up to code. (Submitted by Sam Jesso)

Jesso said he tried to buy signs that were a similar colour and size to what government uses, but knew he wouldn't be allowed to install them himself. That's why he asked the government to do it.

"I figured I am saving the taxpayers money by buying these signs myself and these guys can put them up," Jesso told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

"But then they come back and say they can't do this or they can't do that — that's not the way it's supposed to be."

Red tape tangle

The Department of Transportation and Works said Jesso's signs aren't suitable for a provincial highway.

In a response to CBC, the department said signs must meet national and provincial standards to ensure consistency and that "people understand them."

Sam Jesso's farm in western Newfoundland straddles provincial highway Route 460. (Submitted by Sam Jesso)

"If they don't like the size of them, then go purchase bigger ones and put them up. As long as it says livestock and farm animals," Jesso said.

But the department told him it couldn't install its own "animal crossing" or "livestock crossing" signs and could only put up signs warning about cows — not the other animals on the Ship Cove farm.

"They told me that it was not in their regulations, they will only put up cattle crossing signs in their zones," he said.

Jesso says the Department of Transportation and Works is only able to install cattle crossing signs, but cows aren't the only animals on his farm. (Submitted by Sam Jesso)

Jesso admits he should have contacted the department before he went out and spent his hard-earned money.

He also understands that people might argue it's his responsibility to keep his animals off the road.

But he says it's impossible to keep an eye on them all the time and that other places in the world, such as New Zealand, put up signs to warn drivers about sheep or other farm critters.

Goats and ducks are known to find their way around fences on Sam Jesso's farm, which why he wants to put up warning signs on the road. (Submitted by Sam Jesso)

"You have moose and caribou that will sometimes knock down the fence, you have people who will sometimes knock down the fence. Gates get open accidentally, you can take all kinds of measures for safety but there will always be things that will happen."

The transportation department said it has proposed alternatives to Jesso and will continue working with him to come up with a solution.