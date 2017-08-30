With no leads and no where left to look, the family of a man missing from the St. George's area says the search is over.

Larry Young hasn't been seen since Aug. 5. and searchers in western Newfoundland fear the worst.

Close family friend Richard Legge said Wednesday that no one has any idea what could have happened to Young.

Legge said there was hope several days ago when someone in the St. George's area reported their cabin had been broken into and cans of food were missing.

The RCMP were called to investigate, but it was later determined the cabin had been broken into six to eight months ago.

The false lead was devastating to Legge and to Young's family.

Bay St. George RCMP officers, along with dog services and the Barachois Brook Ground Search and Rescue volunteers have helped in the search, but have found nothing.

Legge said it appears to now be a recovery mission.