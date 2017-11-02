A family of seven is looking for a new home after the City of St. John's more than doubled its rent, but a city councillor says it's just charging rates based on what tenants earn, to make homes available to people with low incomes.

Stephanie Thurston, her partner, their five children and a German shepherd have lived in the home on Forest Road for the last four years. She recently received notice from the city saying her rent will go from $730 a month to $1,588.

"I don't know how they expect us to live," she said. "There's no way you can live on $1,588. That doesn't include anything, plus you have to get groceries."

The property was rented under a 35-year-old agreement with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), but that agreement expires in January, the city says.

Income indexing

Because the CMHC contract has ended, the city told Thurston it will calculate her rent based on the same formula used for other city-owned housing — 25 per cent of after-tax household income.

"We are getting penalized because we're working," Thurston told CBC News. "To me, the people that are working and trying to take care of their families and still be able to afford to live, are all being kicked out."

St. John's Ward 2 Councillor Hope Jamieson says rental rates for all 454 housing units owned by the city will be indexed with the renter's income as of Jan 1, which just brings the rates in line with other social housing units. (CBC)

Ward 2 councillor Hope Jamieson, who made affordable housing a key part of her recent election campaign, said units like the one Thurston lives in are intended for families who can't afford rents on the open market.

"We have a limited stock of low-income housing, of social housing," she told the St. John's Morning Show. "We want to ensure that those units go to those people who are most in need of them."

The purpose of public housing

While Thurston said the notice about her rent increase was "abrupt", Jamieson said they were notified three months in advance that a change was coming.

While she couldn't comment specifically on Thurston's case, Jamieson said ultimately the city is trying to make its houses available to those who can't afford other options.

"There may be cases where folks enter into social housing and then their circumstances change, and they come to a point where they've earned their way out of social housing," she said.

"Which is exactly what we want to do here, we want to enable people to get that leg up to find themselves in a place where they can afford market housing."