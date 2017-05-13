​The Chief of the Innu First Nation and the Chief of the Mushuau Innu in Natuashish are calling out their Member of Parliament for an inaccurate housing announcement they say is creating false hope in their communities.

"We're going to see renovations in about 40 housing units in the two communities of Shehatshui and Natuashish because it is long overdue and we know that more is needed," Yvonne Jones said in February at a public announcement.

The budget for both Innu communities, however, states there is renovation money for half that: 20 units — 10 in each community.

Natuashish Band Chief John Nui sent out a joint press release with Chief Eugene Hart over the issue. (Cain's Quest)

"So I'm receiving calls steady all week, 'alright when are you starting to build your new homes because you are getting 40 new homes," said the chief of Sheshatshui, Eugene Hart.

He said both he and the chief in Natuashish have been left to explain the difference to people in need.

"[Housing] is a very touchy topic for Aboriginals across Canada. When you look at probably many other reserves, we're not the only ones that's in crisis," Hart said.

"You shouldn't say that to give our people hope."

Thought it was new money

In email transcripts supplied to the CBC by Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation, Yvonne Jones asked Chief Hart to join her for the February announcement.

"I am happy to inform you that funding has been made available by the federal government for both reserves in [sic] under the the First Nations Child and Youth and Family Services in NL for the communities," she wrote.

"In addition $3-million is provided for housing repairs and work."

Hart believed that to mean new money was coming as the the existing budget allocated just over $1 million dollars for housing in both communities: $150,000 each for 10 house renovations — Although Hart doesn't believe $150,000 is enough to renovate 10 units — and $720,879 to build three, four-bedroom duplexes in Natuashish.

More confusion

After the funding announcement, when Hart said housing questions from community members came rolling in, he went looking for clarification via email.

In the correspondence provided, Jones said, twice, that Natuashish and Sheshatshiu would be given $3-million each.

The funding amount for both reserves in the 2016 fiscal year was roughly $3.7 million dollars combined.

Hart said he's since learned from the department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs that both communities would, in fact, be receiving a combined $3.7-million meaning there won't be money for 40 home renovations.

He and the Chief of the Mushuau Innu are now publicly asking for an apology from Jones for the misunderstanding and undue stress.

Jones is travelling. In an email before takeoff, she said she would have to "check all of the info" before being able to respond.

According to a press release by both bands, 78 community members are on the waiting list for housing in Natuashish, and there are 120 active housing applications in Sheshatshiu.