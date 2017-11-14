Taxpayers in Newfoundland and Labrador will get an update on how the provincial government is handling their money later today.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne is providing a fiscal update at 12:30 p.m. from Confederation Building in St. John's.

Government has been facing significant financial challenges in recent years, with the provincial debt now at $13.6 billion.

Last month, outgoing auditor general Terry Paddon released his final report, questioning how the province will continue to sustain itself given the debt and current spending.

Follow reporter Peter Cowan, who will be at Confederation Building for the update.