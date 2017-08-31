A report by the accounting firm hired to evaluate how work is progressing on the much-criticized Muskrat Falls project says Nalcor is doing a better job of keeping an eye on the cost, timetable and associated risks.

The EY report was commissioned by the Liberal government shortly after the 2015 Newfoundland and Labrador election, and made public Thursday.

An interim report released in April 2016 pointed to a number of cost overruns on the hydro project and concluded the project was significantly behind schedule, calling for more oversight by the company and government.

Thursday's follow-up report said the project still has a high level of risk because of the complexity of the work and the approaching winter.

However, it said changes have been made to avoid huge departures from the expected budget and schedule.

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady called the report "reassuring" and said it shows the project is being better managed.

"It's good to hear from an independent source that things are progressing, and that that there has been substantive progress," she said.

An aerial view of the Muskrat Falls construction site in Labrador showing progress on the powerhouse. (Nalcor)

In June, the CEO of Nalcor, Stan Marshall, said the new cost estimate for the Muskrat Falls project was $12.7 billion, including financing, comparing the contract to the notorious 1969 Upper Churchill deal with Quebec.

The original estimate for the capital cost of the project was about $6 billion.

EY said it gave the June forecast "due consideration" but did not assess the reasonableness of the estimate because that was outside the scope of its work.

It's estimated the project is 78 per cent completed.

According to EY, Nalcor has identified three risks it did not have a contingency for: significant protest unrest, vegetation and soil removal and unforeseen directives from government.

The EY reports have cost Newfoundland and Labrador taxpayers $2.2 million.