It's a chilly Tuesday morning for people in Newfoundland and Labrador, but Environment Canada is warning even colder temperatures are expected overnight.

A snow squall warning along the west and south coasts of Newfoundland prompted the closure of a number of schools Tuesday morning.

In Corner Brook, provincial and Supreme Courts are closed for the morning, and so is the Grenfell campus for Memorial University.

College of the North Atlantic campuses in Corner Brook, Port aux Basques and Bay St. George are also closed for the morning.

The Department of Transportation is advising motorists to stay off the roads in the Wreckhouse area if possible, and the Burgeo Highway has been closed.

.@TW_GovNL advises drivers to stay off Mountain Rd., Route 460, Cape St. George to Harry`s Brook, blocked with heavy drifting and snow. — @briancbctraffic

Along the west coast of Newfoundland, a snow squall warning is in effect for Tuesday.

Strong westerly winds, paired with that arctic airmass, will cause blowing snow and near-zero visibility at times, with snowfall accumulations of around 10 centimetres expected.

A mix of weather warnings, watches and statements in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador, as of Tuesday morning. (Environment Canada)

Wind chill and an arctic air mass are expected to make it feel like –45 C in the Labrador West and Churchill Falls area early Tuesday morning, and again overnight.

In Nain, the coldest wind chill is expected to reach as low as –50 C.

A snow squall weather watch is in effect for other areas of western and southern Newfoundland, moving into central.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather expected to move across Newfoundland on Wednesday. It will start with snow, then switch to ice pellets and freezing rain by Wednesday night.

Snowfall amounts of up to five centimetres are expected, with rain persisting through Thursday over eastern Newfoundland.