The owners of land in a protected area of St. John's are celebrating a legal victory over the city after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal.

The decision could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and possibly open the floodgates for similar cases, says the lawyer representing the owners.

It all revolves around a property owner's right to develop land in a watershed area, and whether the city is effectively expropriating land without compensation when it denies all means of usage.

The highest court in this province believes that to be the case, and it could change the way the city deals with property located in sensitive areas like watersheds.

'Unused in its natural state'

The long-running legal dispute involves Willis Lynch and other members of his family, and their efforts to develop some family land on Camrose Drive, some of which serves as a boundary between the Town of Paradise and the City of St. John's.

The roughly 11 acres is located in the Broad Cove River watershed, which is part of the Windsor Lake water supply system.

The Lynches took legal action after they were denied permission by the city for a 10-lot residential subdivision about five years ago.

The city's position was that the land must be kept "unused in its natural state."

The disputed land is located off Camrose Drive, some of which serves as a boundary between the Town of Paradise and the City of St. John's. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The family took the matter to court, arguing that the city was, in essence, taking the land without paying any compensation.

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador sided with the city, but that was later overturned by the court of appeal, which ruled "the real property owned by the Lynch's ... has been constructively expropriated."

Using Lynch property as a water filter

The city took the matter to the nation's highest court, which ruled Thursday it would not hear the case, meaning the provincial appeal court ruling stands.

The lawyer for the Lynch family said it's a big victory.

"This is only fair. If the City of St. John's wants private land — because this was a Crown grant to David Lynch — for the public purpose of water supply, they should buy it," said Michael Crosbie.

"So that's what this case established, that it's the equivalent of an expropriation."

Crosbie argued that in law, you own the groundwater on your property, and that was the key to success in this case.

"What the city was doing was taking this property as a great big filter ... basically they were like a neighbour that acquired an easement over your property so that the groundwater wouldn't be intercepted from coming to you," Crosbie explained.

Seeking fair market value

The Lynches are seeking fair market value for the land, which could mean a hefty purchase price for the city, since a single building lot in the area is selling for roughly $90,000.

Crosbie said the next step is to get an appraisal of the land, and begin negotiating with the city.

If a suitable agreement is not reached, Crosbie said the matter could be resolved by the Public Utilities Board.

Crosbie said other landowners in the city may be in a similar situation, and he cautioned the city against making changes to legislation in order to avoid paying compensation.

"I would think this would discourage anyone from investing in this province if they can take your property ... and not pay reasonable compensation under expropriation principles," he said.

CBC News has requested a response from the City of St. John's.