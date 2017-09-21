A St. John's busing company and a school bus inspection mechanic have been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after vehicle inspection certificates were allegedly displayed in school buses — even though inspections hadn't actually been done.

Executive Taxi has been charged with one count of displaying a vehicle inspection certificate that was issued without a proper inspection being carried out.

Meanwhile, the owner of O'Reilly's Service Station — an official inspection station located in Tors Cove — has been charged with seven counts of causing a vehicle inspection certificate to be displayed without a proper inspection taking place.

The tickets were handed out after an investigation by Service NL's Highway Enforcement Branch, and the issues first came to light over the summer.

Service NL said the discrepancy between the number of charges between the company and the inspector had to do with the fact it could only be proven that Executive Taxi knowingly displayed one certificate falsely.

Executive Taxi had its busing contract suspended last year after nine of its buses were taken off the road for failing inspections.

Both the company and the inspector have until Oct. 18 to contest the tickets, or pay the associated fines.