Have a great idea for a business or project that could have a positive impact on your community? Come visit CBC Newfoundland and Labrador at The Social Innovation Challenge on Saturday, May 11 at the Cochrane Centre in St. John's.

The Media Pitch booth gives you a chance to make the best impression on members of the CBC team. Our journalists will provide practical advice on how to stand out in a sea of press releases and how to shape a story so that it captures the imagination of producers and audiences.​

The top media pitcher to get our attention will be featured on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

Plus, you'll get the chance to work with business mentors on perfecting your pitch and getting your business off the ground. Participation is free.

No experience necessary.

For registration details, check out socialinnovationchallenge.ca