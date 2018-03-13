Tingle your taste buds and treat your ears on Saturday, March 31 at the Delta Hotel in St. John's, in support of The Community Food Sharing Association.

Join us for a singer-songwriter's circle and small plates from local chefs.

An eclectic list of female artists is signed on to perform including Katie Baggs, Joanna Barker, Janet Cull, Geraldine Hollett and Sherry Ryan.

The CBC's Angela Antle is hosting.

Following the music, you'll be treated to delicious bites from talented chefs, including Andie Bulman (The Grounds), Christopher Joy (Delta), Amy Anthony, Jessica Thompson, and Darryl Hammond (Rocket).

CBC's East Coast Music Hour will be taping the performance for future broadcast across Atlantic Canada.

All proceeds from Tasty Tunes will be donated to the Community Food Sharing Association.

Last year's event sold out, so don't delay in ordering your tickets, which can be purchased by clicking here or at the Holy Heart Theatre's box office.

Here are the details:

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; shows starts at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Delta Hotel

Tickets: $35 plus HST (includes small plates).

Because a cash bar will be on-site, this is a 19-plus event.