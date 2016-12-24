The Ennis Sisters recorded their latest Christmas album, Upon a Winter's Day, back in October, but they had no problem working up some yuletide enthusiasm.

"We put together this Christmas project and it just sort of got us into the spirit and created this really exciting feeling just before we're going out [on the road] again," said Maureen Ennis.

The Ennis Sisters have been on tour with their latest holiday album for the better part of two months, and they're ready keep playing Christmas music this week while they are at home.

"It's fun," said Ennis.

"Right now our schedules are blocked up from the time we get home till New Years just with the different family gatherings and New Year's Eve and the different Boxing Day parties."

Have a listen to the Ennis Sisters' conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

