Blisters, maybe coyotes, but finally — a yes: How one man planned to walk for love

It's exactly 805 kilometres between Nigel Jenkins's home in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Stephanie Powell's home in Corner Brook, in western Newfoundland.

That's 500.2 miles, about the distance that the Proclaimers said they'd walk for love in their hit 1990s song, I'm Gonna Be.

So if the two Scottish singers could do it, Jenkins decided he could do it too.

He hatched a plan for his own walk for love that would take him from Halifax to Newfoundland to propose to his girlfriend of about a year — with the help of a ferry, of course.

Jenkins trained from January to April, taking walks that were hours long. He bought new shoes and got his bag and gear together.

Powell said that she didn't really clue into her now-fiance's plan.

"The only time I got suspicious was after he had already started walking, and I knew he wasn't in Halifax but he wouldn't tell me where exactly he was," she said.

'Gigantic blisters all over the back of my heel'

Jenkins left to start walking to Newfoundland on the morning of April 5, but it didn't go quite as planned.

Trouble began on the 35-kilometre stretch from his home to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"Three of the four last kilometres were pretty sketchy," he said of that walk. "I ended up at this dead end that turned into an old road through the woods."

And he saw tracks along the way that he worried belonged to coyotes.

Jenkins made it out of the woods to his hotel room by the airport — which is where his real troubles began.

Jenkins and Powell met on Tinder about a year ago, but were a long-distance couple pretty much from the start, with her living in Corner Brook and him in Halifax. (Submitted by Nigel Jenkins)

"I was sitting down on the bed taking off my socks and shoes, and I see I've got these gigantic blisters all over the back of my heel, sticking off my foot a solid inch," he said.

Jenkins realized that his plan, while romantic, might not be feasible.

He cancelled the ferry and hotels he had set up for his journey, and instead booked a flight to the island for a couple of days later — a good decision, he said, considering that he couldn't even put his shoes on when he woke up the next day.

'The longest 20 minutes of my life'

When Jenkins got to Newfoundland, he still had to put the rest of his proposal plan into action.

First up was a phone call to Powell's parents to see if he could come over and speak to them — they said yes, so he drove over to tell them he was going to ask their daughter to marry him.

"I'm sitting down saying all this to her parents, probably as frightened as I've ever been of anything," Jenkins said.

But he got a positive response, and moved on to the next part of his plan: sending videos to Powell, letting her know where he'd like her to go that evening.

"And then I waited — the longest 20 minutes of my life, I think."

By now, Powell had realized that something was going on.

"I had suspected for a couple of days at this point that you were here," she told Jenkins.

"So knowing that you were here, and you were trying to keep something from me — because you're not good at secrets — I suspected it was going to be pretty big, whatever was happening."

She was right, of course.

After recounting the tale of the walk that was not to be — "I laughed a lot," Powell said — Jenkins got down on one knee, the two of them cried a lot, and she happily accepted his proposal.

"It's overwhelming, and it's so wonderful to know that someone loves you that much, to know that that's the kind of lengths someone would go to feel they had to prove themselves to you by walking all the way to you. It's amazing."