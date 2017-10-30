If you're looking to make your home more energy efficient but can't afford the up-front cost, there is now a new financing option, under a program unveiled by the Newfoundland and Labrador government on Monday.

The Energy Efficiency Loan Program will allow those with electric heat to get a low-interest loan to be used for energy efficiency home upgrades, such as heat pumps and insulation for basements and attics.

Energy assessments are also included.

Applications will be accepted as of Tuesday.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is offering new loans that will help people install heat pumps, new insulation and conduct energy assessments. (CBC)

Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro are partners in the program, promised in the 2017 provincial budget.

Those approved for loans can have monthly payments included in their electricity bills over a five-year period. Interest rates will be prime, plus 1.5 per cent (currently 4.7 per cent), for up to $10,000.

The provincial government is providing $4 million for the program, with $1 million available this year and the remainder over the next two years.