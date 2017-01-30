The company building the Maritime Link in southwestern Newfoundland says some work is resuming on the project, but not at the Indian Head site where a worker died two weeks ago.

"All transmission line stringing and overhead work continues to be on hold and we will take the necessary time required to fully understand what happened," said Emera in a statement to CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Phil Parsons, 30, was employed by a contractor doing work for Emera near Stephenville Crossing.

Police have said his death is "not considered suspicious," but the incident remains under investigation by the province's occupational health and safety division.

Work on other parts of the $1.5-billion Maritime Link project, halted following the death of Parsons, are resuming.

"As these reviews have been completed, ABB, EUS-Rokstad, and their subcontractors are being authorized to begin re-mobilizing portions of their work scopes," according to the statement.

"Workplace safety continues to be our highest priority and is more important than any other business interest."