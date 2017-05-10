The deputy mayor of St. John's says a recent injury has given him a new perspective on issues of accessibility in and around the city.

Ron Ellsworth hurt his knee after a February fall and has been using a walker and crutches ever since.

"I fully understand that I'm on a very short window, this is a very short hiccup in my run of a day. I certainly don't want to diminish anything that anybody is going through in their own life," he told CBC's Here & Now.

"But for me it's been a good learning opportunity."

Ellsworth said City Hall is a dated building with washrooms that are labelled wheelchair accessible, but are not completely. The two separate doors to the washroom do not open automatically — he has to use one of his crutches to hold the door while he walks through — and the stalls are not wide enough to allow wheelchair entry.

Ellsworth says City Hall needs to be more accessibile. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"There's no way that this washroom is wheelchair accessible in any way, shape or form," he said.

"I've asked our staff to have these signs removed, and to put proper signage there to identify what washrooms in City Hall are accessible so that those who come in and need to use the facilities know where to go and locate them."

Universal design

At Monday's meeting, Ellsworth asked council to look at everything with respect to inclusion and accessibility with universal design in mind.

"There's a lot of things we need to be looking at as we're moving forward in doing things, and Universal Design, which the Coalition for Persons with Disabilities has done a lot of work on, is certainly a good place for us to be working out of," he said.

Universal design refers to ideas that make environments accessible to all people, including the elderly and people both with and without disabilities.

"It's not just persons with disabilities. We've got families with strollers, [there are] a lot of senior folks in our community," Ellsworth said.

"We've got a lot of people out there trying to get around and be a part of the city, but because of [current] limitations ... we need to do better."