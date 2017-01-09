More than a dozen elevator contractors set up a picket line outside the Delta Hotel in St. John's Monday, in the latest demonstration since a strike began three months ago.

The contract covering workers with elevator companies Otis and ThyssenKrupp expired in July.

Art Careen, who represents the International Union of Elevator Constructors, said negotiations have gone nowhere since the summer.

"Those two companies seem to be OK to signing us an agreement and have no problem with it but the CLRA [Construction Labour Relations Association] just won't budge," Careen said.

Striking workers have been demonstrating for months, but decided to set up outside the downtown St. John's hotel because there were replacement workers inside.

Elevator contractors set up a picket line Monday outside the Delta Hotel, where inside replacement employees were working. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Careen said the CLRA wants their contract to remain the same for two years before negotiating any changes.

3 strikes in last 15 years

The union has 16 members in St. John's and two in Corner Brook.

Careen said workers have had three strikes in the last 15 years.

"Every time we come for negotiations, we end up on strike just to get an agreement," he said.

Further negotiations are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but Careen said they are ready to continue the strike for "as long as it takes" until a resolution is found.

The CLRA only deals with the construction side of elevators. Another group represents employees who work on elevator maintenance.