Fewer students mean fewer schools are needed in Corner Brook.

The English School District is closing St. Gerard's Elementary and Humber Elementary in June and students at those two schools will transfer to the former G.C. Rowe school building.

'It's going to be a really nice K to 6 building with lots of space.'

- Eugene May

The school district says the number of students in Corner Brook schools has declined over the years, and is projected to drop even further.

"Declining enrolment is certainly a big piece," said assistant director of education, Eugene May.

"But also wanting students to be in excellent facilities."

The English School District says enrolment at schools like St. Gerard's has been dropping. (Twitter/NLESDCA)

Right now, said May, St. Gerard's has about 110 students and Humber Elementary has about 360 who will move together to the old junior high.

"That's a building that's designed for considerably more than that, so it's going to be a really nice K to 6 building with lots of space, and we're really excited about this."

Cut down to size

May said G.C. Rowe, a former junior high, is in the process of being completely transformed to be suitable and safe for elementary age students.

"New lighting, new ceiling, new flooring," said May. "So basically all the classrooms were stripped back to the concrete, and it's going to be completely new classrooms."

Eugene May is acting assistant director of education for the English School District operations in western Newfoundland. (CBC)

Washrooms, as well, have been remodelled so that toilets and sinks are at the appropriate height for children 12 and younger.

Other areas of the building, such as stairways and the school's old stage, are being brought up to code for use as an elementary school. May said the level of the stage was previously five feet above the gymnasium floor, and is being cutting down to a safer three-foot height.

Gymnasium change rooms that were previously located under the stage, in the school basement, have been moved to what is considered a more appropriate location just off the gym.

"When students go into this building in September, they're going to see a state-of-the-art, new, large elementary school with all the modern conveniences that you would expect to have."

Other changes depend on money

May said staff and school councils from St. Gerard's and Humber Elementary were briefed on the details Thursday during meetings with school district officials. Information on planning and timelines will be sent home to parents in the coming days.

"Both school councils will be working together to merge these two school communities into one school community. There's going to be activities occurring throughout the year to start that process."

The first day of school in September 2016. Next fall, these students will head to a new school. (Twitter/Humberelem)

The school board decision to close the two schools actually took place in June 2009, but the process to make it a reality has taken longer than expected.

Hope the name for the old GCRowe building is something more creative than "Corner Brook Elementary." @cbccornerbrook @BerniceCBC — @HeatherMonique7

Both kids went to St.Gerard's. Daughter's class of 7 so we moved her. There is such thing as TOO SMALL of a class size. @cbccornerbrook — @TaylorHulan

Other changes were planned for the Corner Brook elementary school system, including an upgrade or replacement of C.C. Loughlin and and a redevelopment of J.J. Curling Elementary, as well as the closure of Sacred Heart School.

May said moving ahead with those parts of the school reorganization will depend on when money is available.