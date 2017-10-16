The provincial government has crafted new legislation on special balloting, which, if signed into law, would no longer allow voters to cast ballots before candidates are confirmed.

A seven point plan was released on Monday morning before having its first reading during a special sitting of the House of Assembly.

Changes were necessary after the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court ruled the province's special balloting provisions violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Elections N.L. is appealing the decision, but has committed to altering its rules regardless.

The changes announced Monday, fronted by Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, would see nominations confirmed five days after an election is called, with special ballots allowed to be cast after that point.

A special ballot voting kit may be ordered four weeks prior to the election being called, but not issued until after nomination day.

The changes will curb voters from selecting a party before its candidate is confirmed.

Julie Mitchell, a candidate for the NDP in the province's last election, launched a court challenge after she lost in Burin-Placentia West. Had special ballots not been allowed, Mitchell would have won the seat.

On top of changing nomination day, the entire election period has been changed from 21-30 days, to a minimum of 26 days.