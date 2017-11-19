The St. John's Edge opened its inaugural season with a win in Charlottetown on Saturday night — with a homegrown player hitting the game-winning shot.

The team beat the Island Storm 97-96, after Carl English of St. John's nailed a three-point shot with about four seconds left in the game.

English said he didn't shoot very well during the game but was confident he could pull it off in the end.

"I told the guys, 'Don't worry,' and I knew I was going to make it and I shot it with confidence," he said after the game. "As I walked to the court, I told the ref what was about to happen. I've imagined this in my mind. I wish I had started off better, but all that matters [is] we got that win and the guys are super-happy and we're on to the next one."

@cenglish23 nails a go ahead 3 point shot to give @stjohnsedge a 97-96 win in their first ever game! #DefendTheRock #AllOne #NBLC 🇨🇦🏀🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DfjLbwVqXV — @NBLCanada





Charles Hinkle and Grandy Glaze led the way for the Edge with 21 and 19 points, while English and Rashaun Broadus both chipped in 11 points each.

Carl English, 36, was recently signed to the team after playing in Europe last year. (CBC)

The Edge will be playing its home opener at Mile One Center in St. John's on Dec. 1 against the Niagara River Lions.

Tickets can be purchased at the Mile One Centre box office and online.