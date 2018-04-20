St. John's Edge tie up 2nd round series with dramatic win over Lightning

A dramatic game at London's Budweiser Gardens Thursday night ended with the St. John's Edge beating the Lightning 112-104 and tying up the second round playoff series.

After Tuesday's heartbreaking loss in double overtime, the Edge were back in full form against London, ending the first quarter ahead 35-18.

The Lightning managed to put up 30 in the second quarter, but the Edge would bring a 14-point lead into the locker-room at halftime, up 62-48.

Coach ejected

The Lightning came out strong to start the second half, but the Edge held their ground, leading 85-82 at the end of the third despite London putting up 34 points.

Edge Coach Jeff Dunlap was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with the refs over foul calls.

Edge would not let the Lightning make a fourth quarter comeback, and made nine of their final 13 points from the free-throw line to close out the victory 112-104.

Edge head coach Jeff Dunlap said pre-game from London that, "They [St John's] needed to get one [win] here, whether it was Game 2, Game 6 or Game 7 and take care of business at home."

With the series shifting back to St. John's for the next three games, there's a possibility the Edge could close out their second round match-up at home, and not return to London anymore this season.

The best-of-seven series shifts back to Mile One Centre for Game 3, 4 and 5 beginning on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. NST.