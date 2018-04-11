Skip to Main Content
St. John's Edge win first ever NBL Canada playoff series

The St. John's Edge have swept their way into the second round of the NBL Canada playoffs.

Expansion team waits for winner of London Lightning and Niagara River Lions

The St. John's Edge hosted a viewing party at Boston Pizza on Water Street with player Russell Byrd. (CBC)

The expansion team beat the Windsor Express 124-117 on Wednesday night. 

Led by 24 points from Charles Hinkle and with 21 from the NBL's 2017-2018 MVP Carl English, the team was able to slow down the Ontario team despite 37 points coming from Windsor's Maurice Jones.

The series sweep means the Edge will move on to the Central Division finals to take on the winner of the London Lightning and Niagara River Lions series.

London currently leads that best of five series two games to one. 

The St. John's Edge moves on to the next round of the NBL Canada playoffs beating the Windsor Express 124-117. (St. John's Edge Twitter)

The schedule for the divisional finals has yet to be released. 

