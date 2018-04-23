St. John's Edge beat London Lightning, even division finals 2-2

The St. John's Edge picked up a big win Monday against the London Lightning, tying the best of seven series at two games a piece.

The Edge bounced back after dropping Game 3 on Saturday night.



They were led with 28 points apiece from Charles Hinkle and Coron Williams.

Back on Thursday.

Ryan Reid added 22 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Last year's MVP, Royce White, led London with 32 points while Ryan Anderson had 21.