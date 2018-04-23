Skip to Main Content
St. John's Edge beat London Lightning, even division finals 2-2

The St. John's Edge picked up a big win Monday against the London Lightning in Game 4 of the best of seven division finals series.

Edge win 123-110 at Mile One Centre Monday night

The St. John's Edge picked up the win in Game 4 of their best of seven series. (St. John's Edge)

The Edge bounced back after dropping Game 3 on Saturday night.

They were led with 28 points apiece from Charles Hinkle and Coron Williams. 

Ryan Reid added 22 points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. 

Last year's MVP, Royce White, led London with 32 points while Ryan Anderson had 21.

The series is now tied 2-2. (St. John's Edge)The two teams will take the next few days off before returning to Mile One for Game 5 of the series on Thursday night. 
