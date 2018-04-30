St. John's Edge season ends with Round 2 loss, Carl English thanks fans

Even without its star player Royce White, defending NBL Canada champions London Lightning still managed to hold off the St. John's Edge Sunday night to win the division title and move on in the playoffs.

The Edge dropped Game 6 to the Lightning 106-101 at Budweiser Gardens in London, ending a dramatic division series that seesawed back and worth and saw White suspended for 11 games due to his behaviour during last week's match-ups at Mile One Centre.

Lightning strike first

Lacking its star player, the Lightning started the game with a sense of urgency jumping out to an early seven-point lead, 14-7 in the first quarter. However; with the season on the line the Edge battled back to come within two at the end of the quarter making it 23-21 London.

Both teams went shot-for-shot in the second quarter, and eventually London built a six-point lead late in the quarter to take a 46-40 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

'Win or go home'

At the half, St. John's Edge Associate Head Coach Steve Marcus said of the impending second half, "It's the most important 24 minutes of the year, there is no tomorrow, win or go home."

"We need to set better screens, run a better offensive tempo, and we will make shots in the second half. We led the league in 3-point shooting percentage this season for a reason, and we're going to ride that home."

The St. John's Edge had their playoff run ended Sunday night by the defending NBL Canada champs London Lightning. (St. John's Edge)

Feeling the heat in the third quarter, St. John's come out hot with a big frame. The Edge were led by Ransford Brempong who scored eight points off the bench, including a few clutch jump shots. St. John's outscored the Lightning 36-29 to take a one-point, 76-75 lead into the final quarter.

The magic ran out for St. John's in the fourth quarter as London put up 31 points, outscoring the Edge 31-25 to secure a 106-101 victory, eliminating the Edge from the post-season.

Following the game, Edge hometown star Carl English took to social media to thank Newfoundland and Labrador fans.