No date has been set for the inaugural NBL Canada playoff game to played in St. John's but that's not stopping people from snapping up tickets.

An hour before the box office even opened Audrey Wood stood outside Mile One Centre as snow fell on Saturday making sure she got seats to see the Edge in the post-season.

"I wanted to make sure I was going to get my tickets and decent seats," she said.

Coron Williams, right, waits to run a play at the Edge's practice on Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

While fans lined up in the lobby, down on the floor the team practised to make sure it was ready for the post-season.

Coach Jeff Dunlap put the players through the paces Saturday, getting them ready for final stretch of the season, but he took time to praise their effort so far.

"I'm very proud of these guys," he said.

"They've made a commitment, they've worked their butts off and we've won some big games."

St. John's Edge playoff tickets go on sale1:13

The regular season doesn't end for the Edge until April 2, when the team plays its last home game against the Niagara River Lions, but supporters of the team are making sure they're in the stands when the playoff run begins.

A spokesperson for the team says dates for the first round of the playoffs; a best-of-five series, should be announced later next week.