It wasn't the birthday gift St. John's Edge star Carl English had hoped for.

On his 37th birthday, and back in the line up for his first game since Jan. 12, English's team came up a little short against the Moncton Magic on Friday night in St. John's.

English dropped 18 points while teammate Charles Hinkle had 24 points in the team's eighth loss of the season.

Moncton, lead by a 35 point performance, including 11 three-pointers, from Corey Allmond, beat the Edge 116-98.

The two teams play again Saturday night at Mile One Centre in St. John's.