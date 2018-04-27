Edge of elimination: Royce White lights up St. John's, Lightning lead series 3-2

The St. John's Edge are one loss away from having their inaugural season come to an end, after Thursday night's heartbreaking loss to the London Lightning.

The Lightning, last year's National Basketball Leagues Canada champs, now lead the best seven Round 2 series 3-2.

Seesaw game

The Edge and the Lightning went shot for shot at Mile One Centre, and the game came down to it final seconds. Unfortunately for the Edge, they just could not find a way past the Lightning.

London built themselves a comfortable lead in the first quarter off the back of Royce White, who put up 16 points in the opening 12 minutes for his team as the Lightning were up 31-20 heading into the second quarter.

The Edge were not about to let the game slip away as the team rebounded with a strong second quarter, outscoring London 31-22 in the second frame. London led the way at the half up 53-51.

Some young St. John's Edge fans at Thursday's game. Wonder who their favourite player is? (Twitter/@StephanieHynes5)

Neither team wanted to give their opponent any opportunity in the third quarter as both teams went shot-for-shot, combining for 73 points as St. John's clawed within one point heading into the fourth quarter down 89-88.

Late in the fourth quarter, there appeared to be a break for St. John's as White fouled out with four minutes remaining in the game.

But his team stood strong behind him, going toe-to-toe with the Edge until the final buzzer. In the end, the strong play by St. John's was not enough as the Lightning stormed away with the win.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to London for Game 6 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. NT.