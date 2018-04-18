St. John's Edge drop 1st game of division finals in double OT

The former MVP was too much for the current MVP as the defending champions London Lightning struck down the St. John's Edge 140 - 133 Tuesday night in Ontario.

Royce White put up 35 points and had 10 rebounds for the Edge as the home team took the first game in the best of seven series.

Garrett Williamson had 29 points for the winning side.

Ryan Reid did his best to answer back for the Edge dropping 27 points and adding 7 rebounds

It was a tough night for the Edge's Carl English, who started the game wearing a white facial mask as precautionary measure after suffering a nose injury during practice. He fouled out in the second overtime period and finished the game with 22 points.

The two teams play again at Budweiser Gardens on Thursday night, 8:30 NST.

Game three for the best of seven series will be played at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Saturday.