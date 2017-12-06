A spirited fourth quarter saw teams exchange leads six times; however it was the St. John's Edge (6-2) pulling out the victory in the end with a 126-123 win over the London Lightning (1-3) Tuesdayevening at Mile One Centre Tuesday evening in National Basketball League of Canada action.

Carl English drained both his free throws with 11 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Charles Hinkle lead the way for the Edge as he put up 31 points, along with three steals. English finished the night with 28 points, while Rashaun Broadus chipped in with 22.

Ryan Anderson put up a game-high 34 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for the Lightning. Kirk Williams Jr. had 20 points and Bryan Akinkugbe added 17.

The St. John's Edge wrap up their four-game homestand Wednesday with a rematch against the London Lightning. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on www.sjedge.ca.