St. John's Edge zapped by London Lightning 116-103, fall to 2nd place in divison

The St. John's Edge are off to a rough start on a four-game road trip, with a 116-103 loss to the London Lightning Thursday evening in Ontario.

The win gives the Lightning the top spot in the National Basketball League's central division, while the Edge sit at second place in the division.

Carl English was the Edge's lead scorer with 29 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Charles Hinkle started with a productive first quarter for the Edge, scoring 13 points, Hinkle finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Newcomer Ryan Reid put forth a strong effort in his first game in the blue and yellow by putting up 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.

The Edge play again against the Niagara River Lions Saturday night.