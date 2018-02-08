The St. John's Edge had a dramatic victory over the Windsor Express Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

The Edge fell behind by nine points in the first quarter but managed to to shoot ahead to a seven-point lead before the half.

Clutch shots from Carl English and Charles Hinkle contributed to the Edge keeping the lead for the 111-100 win.

Hometown player Carl English was picked as player of the game, leading with 28 points, three rebounds and five assists.

The Edge will now leave Newfoundland and Labrador on a four-game road trip starting Thursday, Feb. 15 against the London Lightning.