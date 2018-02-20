A big comeback for the St. John's Edge helped the team dig themselves out of a 15-point hole to win the game 112-108 in Windsor.

A push by the team's offence resulted in 43 points scored in the third quarter.

Carl English was the top player for the Edge Monday night with 26 points, 3 assists and one rebound. Alex Johnson finished with 17 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds while Charles Hinkle scored 23 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist.

Ryan Reid, who has only played with the Edge for three games, had an impressive 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The Edge (18-10) now sit in second place in the NBL's Central Division. The defending 2017 champs London Lightning (19-8) are in first.

St. John's will continue its road trip with a game against the Kitchen-Waterloo Titans on Wednesday.