The Windsor Express poured in 111 points to steam past the St. John's Edge 111-103 Tuesday night at Mile One Centre, snapping a perfect 4-0 record at home for St. John's.

Desmond Lee and Carl English both poured in a team-leading 19 points for the Edge, combining for 11 rebounds and five assists to lead the team. Charles Hinkle put up 18 points and eight rebounds.

Logan Stutz scored a game-high 27 points for the Express, with 13 rebounds and three assists. Maurice Jones added 23 points for Windsor accompanied by three assists.

St. John's went 18-for-23 from the free throw line and scored 39 points off the bench. The Express converted on 37 of their 82 shots from the Field Goal line, they also scored 42 points from inside the paint.

The St. John's Edge are back in action Wednesday night in a rematch against the Windsor Express, tip-off is 7:00 Newfoundland time.