The St. John's Edge, following a four-game homestand that saw the team go undefeated, has promoted coach Jeff Dunlap to General Manager and signed him to a two-year deal.



That means Dunlap, who came to the National Basketball League from the NCAA, will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.



Team owner John Graham said he's excited to lock Dunlap down.

"My fear with this coach is that after we win two championships somebody down south will want him back and we literally don't want to give him back," said Graham.



The move to promote Dunlap after only four games at home is a clear sign of support, and more proof that the pro-basketball experiment in St. John's is off to a good start.

The St. John's Edge won all four of their games at Mile One Centre and have a 7-2 record. (Marilyn Boone/CBC)

On Wednesday, the team defeated defending NBL champion London Knights and the Edge record sits at 7-2.



"I'm honoured, I appreciate the ownership group giving me this opportunity, and I'm excited for the future of the Edge," said Dunlap.

Owners exploring hockey, soccer, football

Buoyed by the early success of the Edge, Graham said the team's ownership group is working on bringing a hockey team to town, and considering options for soccer and football teams.

No decisions have been made yet, but he said that any hockey team would likely be part of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"I like the idea that you have a hockey team and you develop kids in a market and they go through junior and they go on," said Graham.

The Edge will next see action on Dec. 13 in a game against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.