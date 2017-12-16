Charles Hinkle was four points away from setting a league record, as the St. John's Edge came back from a big deficit for a 103-99 Windsor Express.

The California-born small forward was on fire Friday night, also picking up 12 rebounds and making 12 of 18 attempted three-pointers.

Carl English chipped in with 28 points, two steals and four assists.

St. John's was down 20 points in the third quarter before the Hinkle-led offence mounted a comeback.

The team is back in action on the road Sunday, taking on the London Lightning at 3:30 p.m. NT.

With the win, the Edge widened its lead of both the National Basketball League of Canada's Atlantic Division, and the entire league.