St. John's couldn't hold their ground on home court as the Halifax Hurricanes squeezed out a win at Mile One Centre winning the first of a two-game series.

The Edge's Alex Johnson made a clutch steal with 22 second left in the game to give St. John's possession and then dropped a three pointer to tie the game in the dying seconds, but it wasn't enough.

Rhamel Brown made a layup with just over four seconds remaining but was fouled on the play and went to the line scoring a free throw to extend the Halifax lead to three points.

The home team fought hard and battled back after being down by 19 points after the third quarter but couldn't catch up as they were bested 116 - 114 by the best team in the NBL Canada's Atlantic Division.

Alex Johnson put up 30 points and the Edge got 17 points from Ryan Reid while Halifax was lead by 31 points from Billy White.

Carl English didn't step on the court as he was given the night off after putting up 58 points in Saturday night's game.

Lead by Alex Johnston's 30 points the Edge came up a little short against the Hurricanes. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The loss drops St. John's record to 20-12, keeping them in second place in the Central Division behind the London Lightning.

The two teams play again Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. NST at Mile One Centre in St. John's.