After their first loss on home court Tuesday, the St. John's Edge won its rematch against the Windsor Express on Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

Hometown hero Carl English's two free throws following a three-point shot in the final moments of the game pushed the Edge into the lead to win 105-103.

English led the night for the Edge with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. Charles Hinkle and Desmond Lee both had 16 points, with 13 rebounds and three assists between them.

Shaquille Keith scored 23 points for the Express, with five rebounds and three assists. Logan Stutz put up 21 points for Windsor and 10 rebounds.

The Edge will play again at Mile One Centre on Friday night, facing the Kitchener Waterloo Titans at 7 p.m. Newfoundland time.