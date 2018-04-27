Independent legislative officer to take charge on Eddie Joyce review, premier says

The Commissioner of Legislative Standards — a relatively quiet and independent position with the provincial government — will be handling the investigation into Eddie Joyce.

Bruce Chaulk, who is also the province's Chief Electoral Officer, has authority over conflict of interest and code of conduct issues in the House of Assembly.

Now he will take charge investigating harassment and bullying allegations against the suspended minister of municipal affairs and environment, Eddie Joyce.

Chaulk has the authority to "engage external resources," according to a statement from Premier Dwight Ball, as well as the power to compel witnesses.

"A final report will be presented to the individuals involved as well as myself," Ball said on Friday.

"As I have said multiple times, I encourage any MHA who may have experienced harassment to come forward to myself or to the commissioner who can initiate similar reviews on a case-by-case basis."

Chaulk last made the news in his commissioner's role last year when he was involved in the investigation into text exchanges between MHA Colin Holloway and the mayor of St. Brendan's.

In that case, Chaulk recommended Holloway be disciplined.