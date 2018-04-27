Pro-Joyce? People in Humber-Bay of Islands stand by MHA booted out of caucus

As word of MHA Eddie Joyce's ouster — first from cabinet, then from caucus — spread through his district of Humber-Bay of Islands, some residents who spoke to CBC said they're standing by him.

People gathered at Jay Bee's Convenience in Benoit's Cove, a community within Humber Arm South, talking about Joyce on Thursday.

"I think Eddie Joyce is a fine gentleman, " said Eddie Russell of Humber Arm South.

Eddie Russell of Humber Arm South says Eddie Joyce is 'a fine gentleman.' (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Russell said Joyce — until Thursday the minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment — is always there to take a phone call and to help with funding or provincial issues, and said allegations of bullying don't sound like him.

"It's kind of not like Eddie Joyce's personality to be like that. He's always a upbeat, lively, good sense of humour guy, right? So maybe something might have been took out of context or something, I don't know," said Russell.

Next door to the convenience store, former mayor Arch Mitchell putting away his snow blower for the season, said Joyce is "one of the nicest people you will ever meet."

Former Humber Arm South mayor Arch Mitchell says he supports Joyce but stepping away from cabinet is a good decision. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"I have been following politics since the mid- to late '70s and if I could pick a guy to represent us, or to represent the district it would be Eddie Joyce. Absolutely, unequivocally."

Mitchell added Joyce stepping away from cabinet right now while the external review takes place is a good move.

"I think Eddie and the premier are doing the right thing at this time, until this investigation is concluded and see what comes of it."

Another past former mayor in Joyce's district was more critical of Joyce.

Former Corner Brook mayor Charles Pender says Joyce's removal was 'a long time coming.' (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Former Corner Brook mayor Charles Pender tweeted Thursday that Joyce's removal was the "appropriate course of action. It's been a long time coming."

Pender told CBC he's found Joyce's behaviour to be intimidating in previous encounters, including with the Waste Management Board.