Eddie Joyce is feeling the heat on Twitter — problem is, it's a guy from Brooklyn

A political firestorm in Canada's most eastern province has spread all the way to the five boroughs, with a Brooklyn, N.Y. man named Eddie Joyce being mistaken on social media for the Newfoundland and Labrador politician of the same name.

MHA Eddie Joyce was removed from the N.L. Liberal caucus and his cabinet position last week after complaints from other members that the then-municipal affairs minister had bullied and intimidated them.

The news, and other recent bombshell allegations, resulted in a barrage of tweets directed at the Twitter account @eddiejjoyce — the only problem is, that Eddie Joyce is an author from Brooklyn, New York.

"It certainly seems like he angered some people," the American Eddie Joyce told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"I know they're not angry with me, so there is this weird orientation of being one step removed from someone who I share the same name with, but otherwise knowing nothing about it."

It looks like Eddie Joyce, the Canadian politician who is not me, is really pissing some people off. <a href="https://t.co/3UApFQBAII">https://t.co/3UApFQBAII</a> —@eddiejjoyce

The Newfoundland politician Eddie Joyce doesn't have a Twitter account, which perhaps explains why people are tagging the wrong one in their posts.

From fried chicken to political turmoil

From his home in Brooklyn, Joyce told CBC he's been wrongly tagged before, but that it's only in recent days the tweets seem to have taken on a much harsher tone.

"I remember someone thanked me for bringing a bucket of Mary Brown's fried chicken to an event," he said. "That was the first time I really took notice of it, but there have been other stray incidents here and there."

A glimpse into the life of Eddie Joyce, a Canadian politician who is not me. <a href="https://t.co/naTmONmg2r">https://t.co/naTmONmg2r</a> —@eddiejjoyce

Joyce said the mix-up reminds him of a news story he read a while back about people named Donald Trump who saw their social media accounts overwhelmed with messages and tags following the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

He's not letting the attention get to him though, and Joyce said even though he hasn't even taken the time to learn about the political turmoil going on with the Newfoundland Eddie Joyce, he would still love to make a trip to the province.

"I would love to visit one day, but I have not gotten into any trouble that I'm aware of up in that fine area of the world," he said.