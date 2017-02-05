This Land & Sea episode from 1989 starts out with a jaunt in a helicopter bringing Ed English to the top of a mountain for a spring ski.

As well as skiing, canoeing and fixing vintage cars, English was making a mark for himself on the west coast of Newfoundland developing processed fish products like cod-au-gratin and cod-o-roni for Bayside Seafood.

He was also instrumental in developing the strawberry business in the Humber Valley, through a partnership with John Lundigran.

