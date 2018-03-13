The board of governors of the ECHL has confirmed the approval of an expansion hockey team for St. John's.

In an announcement on its website Tuesday, the league said play will resume at Mile One Centre for the 2018-19 season.

In a separate news release, the city of St. John's said the ECHL has agreed to a minimum of 36 games per season for three years, beginning this fall.

As reported by CBC News on March 7, the St. John's franchise will be owned by Deacon Investments, a group controlled by businessman Dean MacDonald.

Glenn Stanford, who was president of the IceCaps, an American Hockey League franchise, will oversee team operations.

MacDonald said the hockey team will work in a partnership with the owners of the St. John's Edge basketball team, Irwin Simon and Rob Sabbagh.

The Edge will continue to play a minimum of 20 home games per season, according to the city.

Businessman Dean MacDonald is behind the group controlling the hockey franchise, along with former IceCaps CEO Glenn Standford. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The city said the owners of the hockey and basketball teams have also agreed to pursue a potential management agreement for both Mile One and the Convention Centre, which are currently run by St. John's Sports and Entertainment.

"Both Glenn and I are ecstatic that professional hockey is coming back to St. John's. We believe that hockey fans in our city will welcome this great product," MacDonald said in the ECHL news release.

The road to securing a hockey deal has had its rough patches. In January, Edge owners asked for arbitration in a dispute over the timeline related to first rights to secure a team for Mile One.

According to the ECHL announcement, the unnamed St. John's hockey team will play in the North Division. The league has also approved the Maine Mariners in that division.