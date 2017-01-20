A former employee of Eastern Health has been charged for improperly accessing patient's personal health information, following an investigation by the province's privacy commissioner.

The complaints were received in 2016, after the health authority notified patients of the privacy breaches, according to a news release issued Friday.

Eastern Health also alerted the office of privacy commissioner Donovan Molloy.

No additional details about the former employee or the breach were immediately available.

The individual is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.