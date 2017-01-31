Newfoundland and Labrador is represented in almost every category of the East Coast Music Awards, with Repartee continuing its run of critical acclaim.
Nominations for the awards, which will be given out during the East Coast Music Association's annual festival in Saint John, N.B., this year, were announced Tuesday.
Wow FIVE @EastCoastMusic nominations!! THANK U FOR YOUR SUPPORT ❤️❤️ congrats to all our friends and nominees!! #ECMA2017 #USSNWA pic.twitter.com/RXCd2UYcdM—
@Reparteemusic
Repartee is following up its four MusicNL award wins in October with five nominations at the ECMAs: Group Recording of the Year, Pop Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.
Blues Recording of the Year
- Beauwater — Lovers, Fools and Kings
- Earle & Coffin — Nick Earle & Joseph Coffin: Live at the Citadel House
Classical Composition of the Year
- Duane Andrews — Gigues
Dance Recording of the Year
- Alex Byrne — New Life ft. TIM3BOMB
- Alex Byrne — Turn Me Up
Electronic Recording of the Year
- It Could Be Franky — Your Friends Don't Buy It At All
- Rozalind MacPhail — From the River to the Ocean
Group Recording of the Year
- Repartee — All Lit Up
Jazz Recording of the Year
- Florian Hoefner — Luminosity
Pop Recording of the Year
- Repartee — All Lit Up
Rising Star Recording of the Year
- Waterfront Fire — First Light
Rock Recording of the Year
- Long Distance Runners — Elements
Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year
- Rum Ragged — Rum Ragged
Traditional Instrumental Recording of the Year
- Doug Dorward — Waves
- Fretboard Journey — Fretboard Journey
Song of the Year
- Repartee — Dukes (Producers: Repartee, Young Wolf Hatchlings)
Album of the Year
- Repartee — All Lit Up (Producers: Matt DeMatteo, Alexandre Bonenfant, Young Wolf Hatchlings, Howard Redekopp, Adam King)
Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year
- Fortunate Ones
- Repartee
Fans' Choice Video of the Year
- Long Distance Runners — You Gotta Remind Me (Director: Jeremy Rice)
Venue of the Year
- Garrick Theatre
Manager of the Year
- Nigel Jenkins