Newfoundland and Labrador is represented in almost every category of the East Coast Music Awards, with Repartee continuing its run of critical acclaim.

Nominations for the awards, which will be given out during the East Coast Music Association's annual festival in Saint John, N.B., this year, were announced Tuesday.

Wow FIVE @EastCoastMusic nominations!! THANK U FOR YOUR SUPPORT ❤️❤️ congrats to all our friends and nominees!! #ECMA2017 #USSNWA pic.twitter.com/RXCd2UYcdM — @Reparteemusic

Repartee is following up its four MusicNL award wins in October with five nominations at the ECMAs: Group Recording of the Year, Pop Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Blues Recording of the Year

Beauwater — Lovers, Fools and Kings

Earle & Coffin — Nick Earle & Joseph Coffin: Live at the Citadel House

Classical Composition of the Year

Duane Andrews — Gigues

Dance Recording of the Year

Alex Byrne — New Life ft. TIM3BOMB

Alex Byrne — Turn Me Up

Electronic Recording of the Year

It Could Be Franky — Your Friends Don't Buy It At All

Rozalind MacPhail — From the River to the Ocean

Group Recording of the Year

Repartee — All Lit Up

Jazz Recording of the Year

Florian Hoefner — Luminosity

Pop Recording of the Year

Repartee — All Lit Up

Rising Star Recording of the Year

Waterfront Fire — First Light

Rock Recording of the Year

Long Distance Runners — Elements

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year

Rum Ragged — Rum Ragged

Traditional Instrumental Recording of the Year

Doug Dorward — Waves

Fretboard Journey — Fretboard Journey

Song of the Year

Repartee — Dukes (Producers: Repartee, Young Wolf Hatchlings)

Album of the Year

Repartee — All Lit Up (Producers: Matt DeMatteo, Alexandre Bonenfant, Young Wolf Hatchlings, Howard Redekopp, Adam King)

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year

Fortunate Ones

Repartee

Fans' Choice Video of the Year

Long Distance Runners — You Gotta Remind Me (Director: Jeremy Rice)

Venue of the Year

Garrick Theatre

Manager of the Year