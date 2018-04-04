Irreplaceable records and books destroyed in fire at author Earl Pilgrim's house

Thousands of books, including a few he'd written himself and had yet to publish, went up in flames Sunday when the house of well-known author Earl Pilgrim burned to the ground.

"Collector's items, worth a fortune," the 78-year-old said. "And it was all wiped out in a minute."

This is all that remains of Northern Peninsula author Earl Pilgrim's house in Roddickton. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

A year and a half ago, Pilgrim's wife died of leukemia, and he had just started getting back into writing again after recovering from her death.

He published The Adventures of Ernest Doane last January.

There's not one thing left and that's not a very good feeling. - Earl Pilgrim

"That's supposed to be a three-book series," he said.

But now all the research, all the notes, all the hand-written manuscripts — "I write everything by hand in ledgers" — are gone.

He also lost years and years of notes and documents about the area around Roddickton where he lived, as well as unpublished information about Wilfred Grenfell, who was the subject of a few of his books, including The Price Paid For Charley and The Day Grenfell Cried.

Pilgrim said work he had compiled for years was lost in Sunday's fire. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Many of those books and documents were left to him by people in the area after they had died, he said.

"There's not one thing left and that's not a very good feeling," he said.

Fire began in the furnace

The fire started Sunday in his furnace, he said. He went downstairs in the basement to stuff the furnace full of debris and cardboard from his bathroom renovations.

Ten minutes later, he said, he noticed there was smoke billowing out of the basement.

"The only thing we know is that something might have stuck on to the end of the poker that I poked the fire with and then caught from there, I'd say," he said.

When he reached the basement, the flames had run up the wall and were heading along the ceiling, he said.

"I threw a bucket of water on it, but there was no more water around," he said.

Pilgrim has lost irreplaceable notes and documents about Roddickton. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Earl went out and found someone to call the fire department, who showed up "fairly quickly," he told CBC.

But they couldn't turn off the electricity in the house.

"The handiest people was in Flower's Cove which was two hours away," he said.

With live wires inside the house, the fire crew couldn't get in to douse the flames, so they did what they could from outside the building, he said.

By the time someone arrived who could cut the power, "the house was all ablaze and there was nothing could be done," he said.

'Never think this stuff is going to happen to you'

Pilgrim didn't have insurance on the building, he said. He used to, but when insurance agent came to look at his house and saw the wood furnace, "they wouldn't do it, it was too expensive," he said.

"That was 25 years ago."

Now he's trying to figure out how to start over — again.

Pilgrim said the fire department arrived 'fairly quickly' but his house was destroyed. (Submitted)

"When you write a book, you start at it, and you write it. And you take that away — I mean, you can never write that back, you can't do it the second time," he said.

"I suppose it's my own fault. I should have had it all copied and registered somewhere. But you never think that this stuff is going to happen to you, see?"