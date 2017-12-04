Building jobs and relationships in a small community? It's not just a bunch of hot air for one Calgary company.

Dynamic Air Shelters manufactures inflatable, shock-resistant shelters that are used by the oil industry, the military, and as emergency medical structures in disaster zones.

The structures are used worldwide and they're made in Grand Bank, Newfoundland.

This is the outside of the Dynamic Air Shelter building in which Harold Warner is standing. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"The relationships, the kinship of a small business like ours having a significant effect on a small community, is motivating. It propels you," said Harold Warner, founder and former president of the company who now acts as manager of business and product development.

"I almost can't come to Grand Bank without promising to meet up with [Mayor] Rex Matthews and let him know how we're doing."

Warner is an international competitive ballooning champion and once held nine world records, including one for longest distance flown in a single hot-air balloon.

In fact, Dynamic Air Shelters began as a balloon manufacturing company. The first air shelter it ever built was actually a sheltered balloon which protected riders from the elements.

That model was the beginning of Dynamic Air Shelters.

Moving to Grand Bank

The beginning of Dynamic Air Shelters' relationship with Grand bank came in 2003 when Warner was approached by Judy Foote, then-minister of industry in the provincial government.

At the time, he had a bid in on a project tied to the White Rose oil field but had to back out because he couldn't find enough workers in Alberta to support the project. The unemployment rate in Calgary then was just two per cent.

Foote asked him to give the community of Grand Bank a shot. Much to everyone's delight, it worked out.

Melted resin runs down in thin membranes and then dries into sheets. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"We have a very reliable staff, we have people who are committed to stay with us. We have great loyalty, a much lower staff turnover rate than what we would have in a place like Calgary," he said.

At full production, there are 45 to 50 people working in the Grand Bank plant.

They make large plastic sheets from a thin membrane of liquid resin that runs down from the ceiling.

The sheets are then cut and stitched together to make the large inflatable tubes that compose the skeleton of the structures and the strong, thick covers that go over the scaffolding.

Surviving shockwaves

The real turning point for Dynamic Air Shelters was in 2005, after an explosion at a Texas oil refinery. The Texas City refinery explosion injured 177 people and killed 15.

"When they did their forensics they found that every one of the fatalities were caused not as a direct result of the explosion, but rather they were in buildings that failed," said Warner.

An engineer approached Warner and asked how his inflatable structures might fare in a similar situation.

Using 25,000 pounds of nitromethane with a block of C-4 plastic explosive in the middle — all in a controlled environment — Warner put them through some blast tests.

Harold Warner says the structures can survive blasts, shock waves and hurricane-force winds. (Dynamic Air Shelters)

"We passed that test, and then we have passed a good number of tests since then."

The structures are now marketed as quickly assembled, explosion-proof shelters and are mainly used by the oil industry, he said.

They've also been used to save lives.

When a hospital in Lloilo, Philippines, was destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan in November 2013, Dynamic Air Shelters set up a temporary hospital. It was up and functioning for more than a year — 15,271 patients were treated there.

A cross-country commute

Warner himself lives in Calgary, so checking on operations is a big commute.

Although the economy in Calgary is much different now with unemployment at 8.5 per cent, he said he gets tempted to move operations closer to his home only when he's suffering from jet lag.

"But have I ever taken that thought seriously? No."

The shelters are most often used by the oil and gas industry. (Dynamic Air Shelters)

In Grand Bank, he gets to enjoy "making a bigger difference in a smaller place," he said.

"The balance sheet's really, really important, but the reality is what gets you up in the morning with passion. I don't wake up in the morning and check the balance sheet. For me it's the creativity and the relationships with people. It's meaningful."