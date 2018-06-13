Dwight Ball invites Trump to Come From Away, talk 'troubling' tariffs

Amid Canada-U.S. tensions over tariffs, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is hoping Come From Away could help inspire conversation with President Donald Trump.

Ball penned a letter to Trump on June 12, saying the province and U.S. have enjoyed a positive trade relationship with reciprocity treaties dating to the 1800s.

"However, your recent policies have been extremely troubling in light of unjustified tariffs," Ball wrote.

@realDonaldTrump

Newfoundland and Labrador & the US have enjoyed a history of rising tides lifting all boats. Please join me to a showing of "Come From Away" to discuss the virtues of a positive relationship. The tickets are offered at your leisure & hopefully are tariff free. —@PremierofNL

To encourage more positive discussions, Ball has extended an invitation to Trump to join him at a showing of Broadway musical Come From Away.

"Here in Newfoundland and Labrador we believe in the familiar mantra that a rising tide lifts all boats," Ball wrote.

"I can think of no better way to help you appreciate this reality than to invite you to accompany me to a showing of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away."

The musical, which won a Tony Award in 2017 for best direction and received a total of seven nominations, tells the story of the people in Gander and surrounding area who helped thousands of stranded passengers during 9/11.

Ivanka Trump greets patrons, as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, left, looks on before the start of Come From Away on Broadway on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Trump's daughter Ivanka attended Come From Away in March last year, alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Before the showing Trudeau took to the stage to talk about the importance of the friendship between the U.S. and Canada.

Ball asked Trump to advise if he'd be interested in attending "so that we can enjoy the show whilst discussing the virtues of a positive and mutually beneficial trade relationship."

The tickets are offered at Trump's leisure, Ball tweeted, and are "hopefully tariff free."

