Premier Dwight Ball is repeating that he has nothing to do with the day-to-day operations of the Sundara, despite being a shareholder in the Mount Pearl condominium complex

"This is a business that I was a minor shareholder in. It's not a business that I took an active day-to-day role in, not at all," Ball told CBC News on Friday.

"All the business companies that I've been involved in are now in a blind trust. So they make the decisions, you know, for those companies."

Ball said he has "no idea," about the financial status of Rockmount Properties, which developed the Sundara six years ago.

Dwight Ball says he fulfilled all his responsibilities as a minority shareholder in the Sundara, but those shares are now held in a blind trust. (Fred Hutton/CBC )

Only 12 of the 45 units are sold and the remainder have been taken over by the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union.

"I'm getting the day-to-day updates from CBC like everyone else would be," Ball said.

"It's disappointing for me, of course. Any time you see any business right now that would be in this position, it's disappointing."

People who bought units in the Sundara have been told the credit union plans to sell the remaining condos, as opposed to the option of turning them into assisted living apartments.

Two sisters who are acting as executors of a condo owned by their brother, who died of cancer several months ago, have expressed concern about the time it is taking and their fear their brother's estate will not be able to recoup his investment.