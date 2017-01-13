Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball said there is no immediate plan to sell electricity to Halifax-based Emera for resale to the northeast United States through the planned Atlantic Link.

This week, Emera — the parent company of Nova Scotia Power — issued a call for 900 megawatts of hydro or wind power that it plans to resell and carry to New England through the proposed $2-billion transmission line.

In a statement to CBC, Newfoundland and Labrador's Nalcor Energy said it is aware of the Atlantic Link development, and is looking at the option of getting involved and possibly selling power from Muskrat Falls.

N.L. Premier Dwight Ball said that as of now, there are no discussions taking place between officials in the Newfoundland and Labrador government and Emera, but that it's still early and he is open to having those discussions.

Atlantic Link would send clean energy from Atlantic Canada directly to Massachusetts. (Emera)

"Newfoundland and Labrador will look for a role in there," he said.

"We're interested in talking to other provinces and interested in talking to companies who need good, clean green energy to support future areas."

Ball said the province is open to selling power from Muskrat Falls through the Atlantic Link, and that any power sold would be used to mitigate power rates for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

"There is also a lot of future opportunity to sell power from the province's untapped wind energy resources," Ball said

"We also know we have a tremendous resource around wind energy that has not been developed," he said. "So if there are opportunities to work with Emera, then certainly we're willing to have that discussion."